Three houses gutted in Kullu village

Kullu, May 29
Three houses of four brothers, having two storeys each, were gutted in Jaon Aran village of Kohila panchayat in Anni subdivision yesterday.
The fire broke out in the morning and it spread in wooden houses. The fire probably erupted due to a short-circuit. Eyewitnesses said as soon as the flames reached a gas cylinder kept in the kitchen, there was a loud explosion after which the fire spread rapidly.
Villagers tried their best to douse the flames. The fire department staff also reached the spot but by then all 26 rooms were destroyed. The fire engulfed the houses so quickly that the family members did not even get a chance to take out important belongings. Fire officials, however, managed to save other nearby houses.
