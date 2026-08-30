Three interstate drug trafficking kingpins held by Shimla police

Continuing its extensive crackdown on illicit drug trafficking networks, the Shimla police have arrested three key interstate drug-trafficking kingpins, including one allegedly involved in the supply of 1.12 kg of chitta, which was seized by the police near Shoghi on August 3.

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The accused have been identified as Azad Singh, a resident of Narayangarh, Haryana; Sunny Singh, a resident of Zirakpur, Punjab; and Karan, a resident of Amritsar, Punjab.

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Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shimla (City), Mehar Panwar, said that in the first case, which was registered on August 3, the police, on the basis of backward linkages, found that Shubkarman Singh, the main supplier of 1.12 kg of chitta, had supplied the consignment to Vijay Kumar through Azad.

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“A Special Cell team raided Azad Singh’s possible hideouts to arrest him, but he had fled after sensing police action. Investigation revealed that the accused was preparing to flee the country for Abu Dhabi and had even obtained a passport and tourist visa. Based on technical surveillance, the team traced his location to Ahmedabad, Gujarat. In a joint operation with the Gujarat Police, Azad was arrested at the Ahmedabad airport and brought to Shimla. He was presented before the local court and is currently in police remand,” the ASP said.

Providing information about the second case, she said the district police had also arrested Sunny Singh, a main supplier of chitta from Ambala, Haryana. She said that on July 15, 2026, the district police had arrested an individual named Ravinder Kumar with 9.57 gm of chitta, following which a case was registered and an investigation was initiated. The ASP added that during the investigation, the police found that Ravinder had obtained the drug from Sunny Singh in Zirakpur.

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“Investigation revealed that the network was operating through a location-based delivery module for selling the contraband. Consignments of the drug were hidden at various locations along NH-705, from Sanaba and Khada Patthar to Saraswati Nagar, and information about these locations was shared via WhatsApp,” she said.

The ASP further said that in the third case, the district police had arrested Karan, who had been on the run for a long time in a case involving chitta trafficking. She said that on December 25, 2025, the police had arrested an individual named Ankush with 6.36 gm of chitta in Shimla, following which a case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of several other drug traffickers, while financial investigation revealed that Karan was the mastermind of the network. A manhunt was launched to arrest Karan, but he kept evading arrest. However, he has finally been arrested by the police,” the ASP said.