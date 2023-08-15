Three killed, 2 missing in Hamirpur dist

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 14

As many as three persons died and two went missing today after heavy rains since last night resulted in flash floods in Hamirpur district. Five houses and many cow sheds were also damaged. Those who died in the disaster were — a woman in Lanjhiani village, a man in Bhagetu village and a Nepali woman near pump house of the IPH near Sujanpur.

Two persons reported missing were a man of Baihrad village and a woman of Rail village. The retention and boundary walls of the DC residence were also caved in the due to a landslide. The main building of the residence is about 15 metres above the sliding area. A polyhouse constructed at the DC residence Hamirpur was also damaged.

In another incident, about 50 kanals of farming land near Rangas in Nadaun subdivision of the district was washed away by flooding in Kunah Khud. DC Hemraj Bairwa rushed to spot and also visited industrial area of Nadaun as it was completely submerged in the flooding waters of the Beas and Maan Khud.

The DC said six persons trapped in the Beas near Nadaun were rescued. He said search was on to trace two missing persons.

