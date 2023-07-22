Three killed as car falls into gorge in Himachal’s Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), July 22
Three persons were killed after their car fell into a 500-feet deep gorge here in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.
The accident took place at Swarghat in the Dharkanshi area here when the car driver lost control over the vehicle and it slipped into the gorge, they added.
Following the accident, Pintu and Khushi died on the spot. The third person, Sachin, was missing and his body was recovered after a few hours, the police said.
The trio had travelled here from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, they said.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the police added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Death toll in landslide at Maharashtra village climbs to 26; search operation continues
This is the third day of the search operation
Raigad devastation: No lessons learnt from past flood disasters
What happened to Gadgil and other reports on Western Ghats, ...
Heavy rains batter south Gujarat, Saurashtra; Navsari, Junagadh cities worst hit
Rescue teams pressed into service to shift people living in ...
Manipur Police make 5th arrest in connection with parading of two women
The two women alleged to have been sexually assaulted before...
Manipur violence explained: What triggered it and why is peace yet to return
The Army in the state cannot act independently and are legal...