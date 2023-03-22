Three killed in accidents

Shimla, March 21
Three persons were killed and two others injured in three separate accidents in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The accidents took place in Sirmaur, Shimla and Mandi districts, they said. Shubham Kumar, hailing from Poanta Sahib, was killed when his vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Shandi in Nahan late on Monday night. Umesh Kumar was killed in Mandi district, while Kundan Singh of Chayali village in Chopal was killed in Shimla district.
