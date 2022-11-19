Three killed in road accidents in Shimla

Shimla, November 18
Two persons were killed in a road accident near Theog, about 35 km from Shimla. The police have recovered two bodies from the pick-up vehicle that had rolled down into a deep gorge.
It’s not known when the accident took place. In late evening today, some villagers noticed the vehicle in the gorge and informed the police. Considering the conditions of the two bodies recovered from the site, the police feel the accident might have taken place last night.
In another accident, near Fagu, a woman lost her life when her car rolled down into a gorge. The police say that the driver parked the vehicle without applying handbrakes and the vehicle rolled down into the gorge.
