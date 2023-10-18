Three killed in road mishap near Billing

Our Correspondent

Palampur, October 17

Three persons were killed when a car in which they were travelling rolled down into a 300-foot-deep gorge on the Bir-Rajgundha road last night. All occupants of the car were residents of Bir.

Reports reaching here said three youths from Bir had gone to Rajgundha, a remote village in Chhota Bhangal area of Kangra district, yesterday on a pleasure trip. They had to return to Bir by the evening. However, when they did not return, a search was launched with the help of local youths and the police to trace them.

The rescue parties spotted the ill-fated car in a deep trench on the Bir-Rajgundha road, 10 km from Billing this afternoon. The area is covered with dense forest and there are no human settlements around. Even the road, on which the victims were travelling, was not cleared for the traffic movement by the local authorities.

Baijnath DSP Puran Chand said a police team had reached the spot. He confirmed that all three occupants of the car were found dead. Till the filing of this news report, the bodies of victims were yet to be recovered from the gorge.

