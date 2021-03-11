Three killed in road mishaps

Mandi, June 10
A couple was killed in a road accident in the Ladbhadol area of Mandi district yesterday when their vehicle fell into a gorge. The deceased have been identified as Satish Kumar and Seema Devi, both natives of Ropa village.
In another road accident, one person was killed while two others were hurt at Darpa village in Sarkaghat tehsil of Mandi district. The deceased has been identified as Praveen Kumar, a native of Chuhku village. Injured Rajesh Kumar and Banshika of Chuhku village are undergoing treatment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses
The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...
Action to be taken against Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting
Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...
BJP gets third seat in Maharashtra, deals major blow to Shiv Sena
Overall, the saffron party gets 8 out of 16; party-backed In...
On camera, 2 men stop on Mumbai sea side to save bird, run over by taxi
The accident occurred on May 30 afternoon when businessman A...