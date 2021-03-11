Three killed in road mishaps

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 10

A couple was killed in a road accident in the Ladbhadol area of Mandi district yesterday when their vehicle fell into a gorge. The deceased have been identified as Satish Kumar and Seema Devi, both natives of Ropa village.

In another road accident, one person was killed while two others were hurt at Darpa village in Sarkaghat tehsil of Mandi district. The deceased has been identified as Praveen Kumar, a native of Chuhku village. Injured Rajesh Kumar and Banshika of Chuhku village are undergoing treatment.