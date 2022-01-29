Three linked to illegal Solan liquor plant still at large

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 28

The Nalagarh police are yet to trace the three accused associated with the illegal liquor manufacturing plant, which was busted at Gujjarhatti village in the district on January 21. They had fled the area soon after the death of seven persons in the hooch tragedy at Sundernagar in Mandi district.

The police did not find any spirit in the drums confiscated from the deserted four-room plant located in an isolated place at Gujjarhatti. A team of forensic science experts also visited the place and sent a few drums, which emitted a smell, for lab analysis to know what material was stocked in them and whether illicit liquor was bottled there or not.

Stayed at Sonepat After fleeing Nalagarh on January 19, Gagan and his accomplices had stayed at Sonepat where his former Sonepat jail mate Ravi, alias Bholu, helped them.

The accused had fled in a Mahendra Scorpio SUV belonging to Monu.

The police are trying to trace the whereabouts of Gurdev, a Naina Devi resident, Gagan, a resident of Ghumarwin tehsil, and Monu, a resident of Kangra district, but they have managed to evade arrest. Gurdev had rented the building for a bottle washing plant at a Rs 5,000 monthly rent about five months ago. The Nalagarh police had raided multiple locations at Sonepat, Rohtak, and Panipat in Haryana and Ghumarwin and Bilaspur in Himachal etc., but in vain.

The police tried to know their whereabouts from their family members but got little information. Their families seemed unaware about their involvement in the illegal liquor trade, said officials.

The Nalagarh police are coordinating with their counterparts in several states, but the trio are still managing to evade arrest.