Three machines stolen from sealed pharma factory in Baddi

Solan, June 3

In a bizarre incident, miscreants stole three machines and parts of several others from a sealed pharmaceutical unit, Trizal Formulation, in the Baddi industrial area last evening.

Four owners of the factory are in judicial custody while two others are at large in the spurious drug manufacturing case registered against them in November last year. The Drugs Control Administration had detected manufacturing of spurious drugs worth crores of rupees at the factory.

Drugs Inspector Lovely Thakur, who lodged an FIR with the police, said a crowd was found outside the industrial unit yesterday. While the seal inserted by the officials was intact from the outside, a shutter was found open and some machines and parts of others were found missing.

The stolen items include a packaging machine, strip machine, coating pan, vibro shifter, besides parts of a blister machine and compression machine, tray dryer and mixing pan. The area has no CCTV cameras which have given miscreants an advantage as they seem to have conducted a thorough recce before committing the theft.

The Baddi police have registered a case under Section 380 and 457 of the IPC and further probe is underway.