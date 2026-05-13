Three men nabbed with 1.34-kg charas in Nurpur

A Nurpur police station team intercepted two cars on the Bodh-Chakki-Dhar road on Tuesday evening and recovered 1.340 kg of charas (cannabis) from the possession of the travellers. The car occupants identified as Saif Ali (30), Abdulla (33) and Faruq (20), all residents of Churah tehsil in Chamba district, were arrested. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the trio and their cars were impounded.

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SP, Nurpur, Kulbhushan Verma said that the accused were on Wednesday produced in a court, which remanded them in three days’ police custody. He added that a preliminary investigation revealed that they were drug smugglers and were on their way to deliver the contraband to local peddlers in the Nurpur area. “Some financial transactions in their bank accounts were also found to be drug money. A thorough investigation is underway to ascertain the drug peddling network they were involved in,” he added.

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