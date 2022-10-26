Three observers for Chamba take charge

Chamba, October 25
Swatanter Kumar Singh, Kanhu Raj H Bagte and Dr Sumit K Jarngal, appointed as general observers for the five Assembly constituencies of Chamba district by the Election Commission of India (ECI), today took charge.
District Election Officer DC Rana said that Swatanter Kumar Singh would be the general observer for Churah and Chamba Assembly seats. His could be contacted at phone number 8894969211, he added.
Kanhu Raj H Bagte would be the observer for the Bharmour (ST) constituency and his contact number is 8894113367.
Similarly, Dr Sumit K Jarngal would be the observer for Dalhousie and Bhattiyat seats and he coulf be contacted at 6230254763.
