Three paddy procurement centres opened in Kangra

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, October 4

The State Food and Civil Supply Corporation (SFCSC) in collaboration with Kangra District Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) is all set to procure paddy from farmers at central government’s announced MSP Rs 2,023 per quintal in three procurement centres set up in Kangra district. The state government has notified procurement centres at Fatehpur, Milwan and Riyali in lower Kangra district for procuring paddy.

As per official information, none of the farmers across the district turned up on Tuesday in these centres for selling paddy where the district APMC has provided requisite infrastructure in these procurement centres facilitating them to sell their produce hassle-free.

Earlier, the FCI had been procuring paddy and wheat from these centres for the past few years but this year after dragging its feet the SFCSC has decided to buy paddy at MSP. The FCI had procured 32,679 quintals of paddy from 596 farmers in these centres last year whereas the SFCSC has fixed its target to procure 5,500 metric tons of paddy this year from these three procurement centres.

Dixit Jaryal, secretary APMC, Kangra, said the APMC had provided basic facilities like potable water, waiting room, electricity, parking, wooden crates, storage and winnowing machines for cleaning grains to the farmers coming in these centres to sell their produce. He said the APMC had fixed labour charges for unloading and grain cleaning through winnowing machines at Rs 6.79 per bag containing 37.500-kg paddy. The Milwan, Riyali and Fatehpur procurement centers have storage capacity of 1100, 600 and 400 metric tons, respectively.

Meanwhile, Surjeet Singh, area manager, SFCSC, Dharamsala, said only 50 farmers had registered themselves online in the procurement portal in Riyali procurement centre on Tuesday.

#Agriculture #Kangra #Nurpur