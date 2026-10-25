Three Shimla dental hosptial students fined for ragging

The Dental College and Hospital, Shimla, has fined three students Rs 25,000 each for ragging their juniors. “We have imposed the penalty to make it clear that we follow a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging. As there was no physical violence involved, only a financial penalty has been imposed,” said college principal Yogesh Bhardwaj.

The college authorities had received an anonymous complaint about the incident a couple of days ago. “Though the complaint was anonymous, we took it seriously and convened a meeting of our anti-ragging committee,” the principal said.

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During the subsequent inquiry, the committee found that the incident had taken place and identified three students as primarily guilty of ragging juniors. “To send out a strong message to everyone, these students have been penalised,” Bhardwaj said.