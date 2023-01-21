Three snow leopards spotted in Spiti valley

Mandi, January 20
Three snow leopards were spotted in a forest area at Chicham village of Spiti valley yesterday.
Ajay Banyal, an official of the PR Department posted at Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti, captured these leopards in his camera. An elated Banyal, said, “I got information that three snow leopards were roaming near Chicham village in Spiti valley. I rushed to the spot to capture them in my camera. I spotted three snow leopards. They seemed like one leopardess and her two cubs. In 2022 also, I captured a leopardess and her two cubs on January 18 on the Langza road in the Spiti valley. This is the second opportunity which I got yesterday. It was a wonderful experience full of thrill.”
In December last year, Forest Department officials had spotted a snow leopard at Chicham village.
The frequent sight of leopards in Spiti valley indicates that the population of snow leopards is increasing in this region.
