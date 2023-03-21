Three stolen bikes recovered from Parwanoo, Subathu

Solan, March 20
Three stolen bikes were recovered by the police from Parwanoo and Subathu with the arrest of one person last evening.
Solan SP Virender Sharma said two juveniles associated with the crime had also been identified. Arrested accused Kunal Panwar (22), resident of a village near Subathu, was a school drop-out.
He was arrested in a case of bike theft, but his interrogation led to information about two more such cases. One of the recovered bikes was stolen from Parwanoo, the second one from Dharampur, while the owner of the third bike is still being identified.
Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan said the trio targeted bikes parked alongside the roads.
