Three students hurt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 30

Three primary school students sustained minor injuries after they were hit by branches of a tree uprooted in a thunderstorm in the Ravlakyar area of Kotkhai in Shimla district on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred when the students were on their way back home

from their school. Some school teachers took the injured students to the nearby Primary Health Centre. Injured Arushi, Ranjana and Himani were discharged from the centre after first-aid.