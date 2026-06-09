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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 3 tourists rescued from Punjab after being swept away in Parvati river in Himachal’s Manikaran

3 tourists rescued from Punjab after being swept away in Parvati river in Himachal’s Manikaran

According to reports, the family had visited Manikaran Sahib Gurdwara for darshan and later went to the riverside to click photographs

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PTI
Kullu, Updated At : 10:08 PM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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While standing too close to the edge, they lost their balance and were pulled into the fast-flowing river. Photo: A video grab/ X
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A major accident was averted in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Tuesday after three tourists from Punjab, who were swept away in the strong currents of the Parvati river in the Manikaran area while taking selfies, were saved.

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According to reports, the family had visited Manikaran Sahib Gurdwara for darshan and later went to the riverside to click photographs.

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While standing too close to the edge, they lost their balance and were pulled into the fast-flowing river. Locals immediately raised an alarm.

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Two of the tourists managed to reach the shore on their own and were pulled to safety by people, while the third person was saved by a rescue team that arrived at the spot.

All three are reported to be stable, police said.

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Police and administration teams reached the location soon after being informed.

Authorities have urged tourists to stay away from rivers, streams and other fast-flowing water bodies, and to strictly follow safety advisories, warning against risky behaviour for photos and videos.

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