Three trucks catch fire on Manali highway

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 2

Three trucks caught fire near 8 Miles at Basta on the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi district this evening. One person sustained minor injuries in the incident.

According to the police, the trucks were on their way to Kullu from the Mandi side when one of them caught fire because of a mechanical fault. Within a few minutes, the fire spread to two other loaded trucks. The occupants of the trucks managed to save their lives. Meanwhile, fire engines were engaged to douse the fire and the situation was under control.

Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said that the incident happened due to a mechanical fault in a truck. One of the trucks was loaded with cement, the second with foam and bedding while the third one was empty. No casualties were reported in the incident though a truck driver received a few bruises while trying to escape.

