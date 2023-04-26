Thunderstorm, lightning likely till Apr 29, ‘yellow’ alert issued

PTI

Shimla, April 25

A ‘yellow’ alert for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh till April 29 was issued by the local MeT office here on Tuesday. It was a dry and sunny day in the state on Tuesday and the maximum temperatures rose marginally.

A fresh Western Disturbance lies as a cyclonic circulation over the region due to which, light to moderate rains are likely at isolated places from April 26 to April 29, the MeT office said. Rainfall is also likely on April 30 and May 1, it added.

Meanwhile, the day temperatures rose marginally in the state. Una was hottest, recording a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperatures in Keylong, Narkanda and Kufri settled at 10.7 degrees, 11.7 degrees and 12.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Tourist destinations of Shimla, Manali and Dharamsala were warmer at 18.6 degrees Celsius, 20.6 degrees Celsius and 25.0 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures, however, settled two to five degrees below normal.

Keylong’s minimum temperature settled at minus 0.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Kusumseri at 0.7 degrees Celsius, Kalpa at 5 degrees Celsius, and Narkanda at 5.2 degrees Celsius.

The pre-monsoon rain deficit from March 1 to April 25 has reduced to 8 per cent as the region received 154.6 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 167.6 mm.

Sirmaur, Bilaspur, and Solan received 121 per cent, 116 per cent and 98 per cent excess rains while the rain deficit was 60 per cent and 32 per cent in tribal Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts.