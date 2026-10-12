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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tibet studies gets academic push at Dharamsala meet

Tibet studies gets academic push at Dharamsala meet

29 young scholars share research on Buddhism and Indo-Tibetan civilisational links

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Tribune News Service
dharamsala, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The participants of the 8th Young Indian Scholars.
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As many as 29 young scholars from universities and academic institutions from across India came together to present their research works and deliberate on Tibet, Tibetan Buddhism and Indo-Tibetan civilisational links at the eighth Young Indian Scholars’ Conference on Tibet Studies that began in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Prof Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the three-day conference, organised by the Tibet Policy Institute (TPI).

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TPI Director Tenzin Lekshay said that the conference aimed at providing a platform for young Indian scholars pursuing Tibet-related studies at universities across the country. “For thousands of years, India and Tibet have shared a close civilisational relationship. It is important for Indians to understand this relationship and develop in-depth scholarship on Tibet Studies,” he added.

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He said that the conference would enable scholars to present their research, exchange ideas and build greater academic engagement on Tibet-related subjects.

Prof Bansal described the conference as a potential “living lab” for scholars working on Tibetan Buddhism and related subjects, giving them an opportunity to gain firsthand experience and engage with the Tibetan community.

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He said that the CUHP had dedicated centres for postgraduate programmes in Tibetan Studies and Buddhist Studies and was keen to strengthen academic and research collaboration with the TPI. “The CUHP is also planning to invite scholars in these fields for PhD and other research programmes,” he added.

He expressed hope that the deliberations would contribute to policy-making and future academic collaboration. Earlier, the scholars met with Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Speaker of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile. The Speaker urged the scholars to study Tibet beyond its political dimension and examine its wider geopolitical, strategic and ecological significance, particularly for India and Asia. She highlighted the Tibetan plateau’s strategic location and its role as the source of major rivers that sustain millions of people across the continent.

Teykhang also expressed concern over the China’s “Ethnic Unity and Progress Law”, saying such policies threatened Tibet’s distinct civilisational, cultural, religious and linguistic identity. She said that Tibet was passing through a difficult phase, with restrictions on faith, expression and cultural identity.

She highlighted the close link between Tibetan culture and the preservation of the plateau’s fragile ecology and biodiversity, she encouraged the scholars to look beyond books and academic papers and incorporate oral histories and firsthand accounts into their research.

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