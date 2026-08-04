Tibetan community stages peaceful rally in Paonta Sahib

Members of the Tibetan community staged a peaceful protest rally in Paonta Sahib today to pay tribute to Martyr Lobga Rangzen and oppose China’s proposed “Ethnic Unity Law”, which organisers alleged poses a serious threat to Tibetan identity, culture and religious freedom.

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The rally was jointly organised by the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress (RTYC), Paonta Sahib and Puruwala, along with the Regional Tibetan Women’s Association (RTWA), Paonta Sahib and Puruwala.

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The march began at Bhuppur on National Highway-72 and passed through Badripur and the Paonta Sahib Bus Stand before concluding at the MC Ground near the SDM Office. Participants carried placards, raised slogans and held the protest peacefully while calling for the protection of the rights, identity and cultural heritage of the Tibetan community.

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Organisers said the rally was held to honour Lobga Rangzen, who reportedly self-immolated outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on July 2, 2026. They described the act as a sacrifice made to draw global attention to the situation in Tibet and the plight of the Tibetan people.

Addressing the gathering, organisers expressed concern over China’s proposed “Ethnic Unity Law”, claiming it could adversely affect the preservation of the Tibetan language, culture, traditions and religious freedom. They urged the international community to take note of the concerns raised by Tibetans and extend support for the protection of their fundamental human rights and cultural identity.