Tibetan Losar festival to begin on Feb 28, no celebrations this time

The Losar festival signifying Tibetan New Year will start on February 28 and continue till March 2. However, the festival will not have celebrations this year. The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has issued an advisory to Tibetans against holding celebrations on the eve of Losar to show solidarity with the victims of the recent earthquake in Tibet.

Tibetan artistes perform in the main temple of the Dalai Lama in McLeodganj. However, this year, the festival is not likely to attract tourists in the absence of celebrations.

Losar marks the end of the winter and the start of the spring season. The end of the Losar festival after three days is considered the first day of New Year, according to the Tibetan calendar and tradition. On this day, the Tibetan in-exile pay obeisance to their spiritual guru, the Dalai Lama.

On the first day of New Year, the Tibetans avoid purchasing anything or spending money otherwise. This behaviour is guided by the belief that if they spend on the first day of New Year, they will be under debt the entire year.

Besides, every Tibetan grows in age by one year on the first day. In Tibetan tradition, the first day of New Year is considered as a measure of increase in age rather than the birthday. As per the tradition, the preparations for Losar start on the 29th day of the last month of the Tibetan year. The 29th day of the last month is called Nyi-shu-gu in Tibetan language. On this day, all members of a family come together and clean up the house, especially the kitchen. Thupa, traditional Tibetan food, is prepared for dinner. The food is cooked in a single utensil and served to all collectively.

Since most of the Tibetans were nomads living in the cold desert area of Tibet, as per the tradition, on the 29th day of the last month, men used to take bath and clean themselves after the extreme winter. The women members of the family take bath on the 30th day of the last month.