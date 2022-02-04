Tibetan NGOs protest against Winter Olympics in Beijing

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 3

Tibetan NGOs today organised a protest at McLeodganj against the hosting of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The Students for Free Tibet, an organisation of exiled Tibetans, spearheaded the protest.

The protesters said that they were joining demonstrations being held worldwide against the hosting of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The 2008 Olympics in Beijing did not prove to be a catalyst for improvement in the human rights situation in China. China treated the allotment of the Olympic Games 2008 as an endorsement of its policies. So, the allotment of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games would encourage China to further increase repression, the protesters alleged.

They alleged that China’s policies had created a crisis in Tibet and provoked monks, nuns and common people in the Tibetan autonomous region to immolate themselves.

“What is happening in Tibet justifies a boycott of the Beijing Olympics 2022. The recent sentencing of Tibetan intellectuals and activists and the destruction of many Budha statues in Tibet illustrate how the Chinese government was violating human rights,” the protesters said.

