Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile session begins at Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 22

A group of about 500 Tibetans from India and overseas have appealed to lawmakers to make necessary amendments to the Charter as the sixth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile commenced at Dharamsala. They are demanding an amendment that will allow the appointment of the Chief Justice Commissioner and two judges of the Supreme Justice Commission, the apex judicial body of the Central Tibetan Administration. They also demanded an amendment to elect MPs from religious sects of Tibetans. At present, members of come religious sects are nominated in Tibetan Parliament.

‘Amend charter’ Appeals made to lawmakers to make amendments in the Charter that will allow the appointment of the Chief Justice Commissioner and two judges of the Supreme Justice Commission

The group under the banner of Advocacy of the General Public stressed the urgency to appoint the Chief Justice Commissioner and two additional justices of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission (TSJC) to establish a robust judiciary capable of administering oaths for future leadership of the exile Tibetan government. The advocacy group highlighted that this move can play a pivotal role in bringing stability in the Parliament.

The advocacy group also called for immediate action to grant the general Tibetan public the right to elect the members of Parliament from the various religious sects.

Tenyang, President of the advocacy group, said that the assembly of Tibetans was convened with the specific goal of urging the members of Parliament to pass a resolution for amendments to the Charter that would enable the appointment of the Chief Justice Commissioner, a critical step in ensuring the proper functioning of the Tibetan government-in-exile’s judicial system.

#Dharamsala