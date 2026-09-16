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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tibetan parliament-in exile set to adopt new language policy

Tibetan parliament-in exile set to adopt new language policy

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:18 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Penpa Tsering, Sikyong (president) of the Central Tibetan Administration.
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The monsoon session of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile is beginning tomorrow. The exiled legislature is likely to adopt a new policy aimed at protecting the Tibetan language from what the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) describes as China’s attempts to erode Tibetan linguistic and cultural identity. The policy has already been drafted and is expected to be adopted during the session, Sikyong (president) of the CTA Penpa Tsering said. It is likely to be announced before September 23, when the CTA plans to begin a week-long programme to raise awareness about China’s Ethnic Unity Law and its implications for Tibetans in Tibet. The Sikyong said that the campaign would explain the provisions of the Chinese law and examine how they affected the Tibetan identity while the proposed policy would set out a broader roadmap for keeping the Tibetan language alive among future generations. The policy would focus on the responsibilities of the CTA, parents, schools and the wider Tibetan community in preserving and promoting the language, he added.

“Tibetan is one of the 15 oldest languages of this world,” he said, underlining its deep link to India. He added that the Tibetan script originated in India and that Buddhism, which forms the philosophical foundation of Tibetan civilisation, also came from India.

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Tsering warned that a language could survive its age and literary richness only if people continued to speak it. “Even if the language is old, it is very structured. If there are no users, the Tibetan language might also become like Sanskrit or Latin,” he claimed.

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The CTA believes that the language issue extended beyond Tibetans in Tibet and the exiled community. The Sikyong pointed to the linguistic links between Tibetan and Bhutan’s Dzongkha and the use of the Tibetan script in Ladakh. He said that preserving the Tibetan language would also benefit the global community, particularly scholars and practitioners studying Buddhism through the language.

The CTA is also turning to technology to preserve Tibetan linguistic and cultural knowledge. “In this AI age, we are also moving to AI to preserve the knowledge it still contains,” the Sikyong said.

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