Tibetan women assn protests in Dharamsala

Dharamsala, March 12
Members of the Tibetan Women Association (TWA) held a protest in Dharamsala on Sunday.
Hundreds of association members marched through Dharamsala carrying Tibetan flags. They also raised slogans against the Chinese government.
They commemorated the 64th anniversary of the uprising of Tibetan against raiding Chinese troops on March 12, 1959.
