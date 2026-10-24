DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tibetan Youth Congress condemns restrictions on relief efforts after Nagchu earthquake

Tibetan Youth Congress condemns restrictions on relief efforts after Nagchu earthquake

TYC alleges Chinese authorities barred Tibetans from U-Tsang, Kham and Amdo from reaching quake-hit areas; seeks urgent aid for victims

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 11:02 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Emergency tents are set up in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in Nagqu, China's Tibet autonomous region. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

The Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) has condemned alleged restrictions imposed by Chinese authorities on Tibetans seeking to assist earthquake-hit people in Nagchu, Tibet, and called for urgent humanitarian aid for the affected population.

In a statement issued here, the TYC Executive Committee said the magnitude-7 earthquake that struck on October 22 reportedly claimed 16 lives and injured around 46 people. More than 339 houses collapsed, causing extensive damage to homes, property and livelihoods, it said, citing reports by international media outlets.

Advertisement

The earthquake also triggered landslides and rockfalls, blocking roads and disrupting connectivity. Power outages were reported in urban areas, while fears of further seismic activity forced residents to avoid sleeping inside their homes at night. Those staying outdoors also faced the threat of wild animals, including bears, the organisation said.

Advertisement

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, the TYC extended its solidarity to the victims and their families and stressed the need for immediate assistance to help residents cope with the aftermath of the disaster.

The organisation also raised concerns over reports that Chinese authorities had obstructed Tibetans from the three traditional regions of Tibet — U-Tsang, Kham and Amdo — from travelling to the affected areas to provide assistance. Citing reports published by Tibet Radio, the TYC condemned the alleged restrictions, saying they prevented Tibetans from extending mutual support during a humanitarian emergency.

Advertisement

The organisation called for the urgent needs of the affected population to be addressed and for relief to reach those requiring assistance.

The statement also highlighted the Tibetan Plateau's environmental vulnerability, stressing that its ecological health was vital not only for Tibetans but also for millions of people across Asia who depend on its water resources and environmental systems.

The TYC urged that humanitarian relief and environmental protection remain priorities, while also calling for the preservation of Tibet's cultural identity and natural resources.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts