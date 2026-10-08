DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tibetan Youth Congress reaffirms demand for Tibet independence

Tibetan Youth Congress reaffirms demand for Tibet independence

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:55 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The TYC was founded in Dharamsala on October 7, 1970. File
Advertisement
The Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) on Wednesday reaffirmed its demand for the restoration of Tibet’s “complete independence and sovereignty”, saying it would continue to pursue the Tibetan national cause through peaceful demonstrations, political advocacy and international campaigns.

In a statement marking its 56th founding anniversary, the organisation said Tibet was a distinct nation with its own history, language, culture, religion and political heritage, and asserted that Tibetans had the right to determine their own political future.

Advertisement

The TYC was founded in Dharamsala on October 7, 1970, in the presence of the 14th Dalai Lama. It said its founding reflected the determination of young Tibetans in exile to unite their people, preserve their culture, religion and identity, and work for the restoration of Tibet’s independence.

Advertisement

The organisation accused the Chinese government of pursuing policies of repression and forced assimilation in Tibet, alleging that the Tibetan language, religion, monasteries, culture and national identity remained under sustained pressure. It also cited developments at Larung Gar and Yachen Gar, including what it described as the destruction of monastic residences and the expulsion of monks and nuns.

Highlighting its recent activities, the TYC said it had organised the “Black Hat March” from Dharamsala to New Delhi to draw public attention to the situation in Tibet. It also launched a chain hunger strike in Dharamsala following the death of Lobga Rangzen outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York on July 2, which it described as a sacrifice for Tibet’s independence.

Advertisement

The TYC also highlighted its “Chalo Delhi” campaign in the national capital during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India for the BRICS Summit in September. Its North American chapters subsequently organised a “Chalo DC” campaign during Xi’s visit to the US, which the TYC described as one of the largest mobilisations in the history of Tibetan political activism in that country.

The organisation called upon Tibetans in exile to strengthen unity, national consciousness and collective determination, and to deepen engagement with governments, organisations and individuals supporting the Tibetan cause.

It expressed hope for a free and independent Tibet and the return of the Dalai Lama to his homeland, urging Tibetans to carry forward the freedom struggle with renewed unity, courage and determination.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts