Tibetan Youth Congress reaffirms demand for Tibet independence

In a statement marking its 56th founding anniversary, the organisation said Tibet was a distinct nation with its own history, language, culture, religion and political heritage, and asserted that Tibetans had the right to determine their own political future.

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The TYC was founded in Dharamsala on October 7, 1970, in the presence of the 14th Dalai Lama. It said its founding reflected the determination of young Tibetans in exile to unite their people, preserve their culture, religion and identity, and work for the restoration of Tibet’s independence.

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The organisation accused the Chinese government of pursuing policies of repression and forced assimilation in Tibet, alleging that the Tibetan language, religion, monasteries, culture and national identity remained under sustained pressure. It also cited developments at Larung Gar and Yachen Gar, including what it described as the destruction of monastic residences and the expulsion of monks and nuns.

Highlighting its recent activities, the TYC said it had organised the “Black Hat March” from Dharamsala to New Delhi to draw public attention to the situation in Tibet. It also launched a chain hunger strike in Dharamsala following the death of Lobga Rangzen outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York on July 2, which it described as a sacrifice for Tibet’s independence.

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The TYC also highlighted its “Chalo Delhi” campaign in the national capital during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India for the BRICS Summit in September. Its North American chapters subsequently organised a “Chalo DC” campaign during Xi’s visit to the US, which the TYC described as one of the largest mobilisations in the history of Tibetan political activism in that country.

The organisation called upon Tibetans in exile to strengthen unity, national consciousness and collective determination, and to deepen engagement with governments, organisations and individuals supporting the Tibetan cause.

It expressed hope for a free and independent Tibet and the return of the Dalai Lama to his homeland, urging Tibetans to carry forward the freedom struggle with renewed unity, courage and determination.