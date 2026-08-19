Tibetans begin cycle rally against China’s ethnic law

Members of the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress (RTYC), Paonta Sahib, began a week-long cycle rally to Dharamsala against China’s Ethnic Unity and Progress Law and to honour the aspirations and sacrifice of Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen. The rally, which started from the Paonta Cholsum Tibetan Settlement, will conclude in Dharamsala on August 20. Ten cyclists are participating in the rally, which will pass through Kala Amb, Chandigarh, Kiratpur Sahib, Una, Amb, Barwara and Kangra before reaching Dharamsala.

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The organisers said that the rally was being held to commemorate Lobga Rangzen, who, according to the RTYC, self-immolated in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on July 2, 2026. They added that his sacrifice drew international attention to the challenges faced by Tibetans.

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The RTYC claimed that China’s so-called “Ethnic Unity and Progress Law” threatened Tibetan identity, language, culture and religious freedom. Through the cycle rally, the organisation aimed to raise awareness about the issue and draw international attention to the continuing human rights situation in Tibet.

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The organisation urged the Chinese government to repeal the law and called for accountability for policies that had driven Tibetans to self-immolation.