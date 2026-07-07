Tibetans celebrate Dalai Lama’s 91st birthday with devotion

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The celebrations were led by Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, who attended as the chief guest. Also present were the leadership of the Central Tibetan Administration, including Kalons (ministers), members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, heads of CTA autonomous bodies, representatives of Tibetan NGOs and community organisations.

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The programme commenced with the singing of the Tibetan and Indian national anthems, followed by the ceremonial cutting of a birthday cake. Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner conveyed birthday greetings on behalf of the Himachal Pradesh Government and paid tributes to the Dalai Lama’s lifelong commitment to promoting peace, universal responsibility and human values.

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Describing the Nobel Peace Laureate as "a living symbol of peace, compassion and universal responsibility," Bairwa said the Dalai Lama’s teachings offered humanity a timeless blueprint for harmony. He also lauded the CTA for observing the year under the theme "Year of Compassion" and said the Dalai Lama’s Four Principal Commitments continued to inspire people across cultures and nations.

The Deputy Commissioner reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to addressing the needs of the Tibetan community and acknowledged its vital contribution to Dharamsala’s tourism sector and local economy.

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Deputy Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel delivered the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s message while Officiating Sikyong Tsegyal Chukya Dranyi, Kalon of the Department of Religion and Culture, presented the Kashag’s official statement.

The celebrations featured colourful cultural performances by students of Tibetan schools, artistes from the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts and various Tibetan organisations, showcasing Tibet’s rich artistic heritage and the community’s determination to preserve its cultural identity. Several CTA civil servants were also honoured for their dedicated service.

Meanwhile, the Dalai Lama is currently staying at Shewatsel Phodrang in Leh, where he arrived on June 28 for a two-month summer retreat following knee treatment in New Delhi.

Similar celebrations were held by Tibetan communities and supporters across the world to mark the spiritual leader’s 91st birthday.

CTA sounds global alarm

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Monday used the occasion of the 91st birthday of the Dalai Lama to raise a strong international appeal against China's newly enforced "Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law", describing it as a "critical turning point" that threatens the future of Tibet and other non-Chinese nationalities.

In a statement issued by the Kashag (Cabinet), the exiled Tibetan leadership alleged that the legislation, which came into force on July 1, is designed to systematically erase the distinct identity, language, religion and cultural heritage of Tibetans through state-led assimilation policies. The Kashag urged the international community to take immediate action before the law permanently alters the cultural and social fabric of Tibet and other ethnic minority regions under Chinese rule.

According to the statement, the law institutionalises measures aimed at integrating Tibetans and other ethnic communities into a singular Chinese national identity by reshaping their language, history, culture, religion and education. The CTA argued that such policies undermine internationally recognised principles safeguarding cultural diversity, religious freedom and fundamental human rights.