Tibetans in exile take out protest march in Dharamsala against China on 49th day of self-immolation by Lobsang Palden

Thousands of Tibetans in exile took part in a mass peace march in Dharamsala on Thursday, led by Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Sikyong Penpa Tsering and Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Dolma Tsering, to protest China’s policies in Tibet and demand an end to the recently implemented “Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress.”

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The march, jointly organised by the Kashag (Cabinet) of CTA and the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, began from McLeodganj and ended at the Police Ground in Lower Dharamsala. CTA ministers, parliamentarians and members of the Tibetan community also participated.

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The march marked the 49th day since Tibetan activist Lobsang Palden, popularly known as Lobga Rangzen, self-immolated outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on July 2.

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A prayer service was held at Tsuglagkhang temple before the participants joined the peace march. The Kashag and Parliament paid tribute to Lobga Rangzen and other Tibetans who had sacrificed their lives for the Tibetan cause.

In its statement issued on the occasion, Sikyong Penpa Tsering’s said that “the unfolding genocide inside Tibet and the enforcement of the draconian ‘Ethnic Unity and Progress Law’ on 1 July” were what drove Lobga Rangzen to take the “tragic decision.” The Kashag also said that the law represented a serious threat to Tibetan identity and called upon Tibetans inside and outside Tibet to remain vigilant, united and committed to resisting policies aimed at eradicating their identity.

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He said the legislation would have far-reaching consequences for Tibetan language, culture, religion and identity. It alleged that nearly one million Tibetan children had been placed in Chinese state-run residential schools, while the new law further promotes the use of Chinese and restricts the space for Tibetan language and cultural expression. It also raised concerns over what it described as the forced assimilation of Tibetan culture, increased surveillance, political control and restrictions on religious institutions.

The Kashag appealed to governments and parliaments of free nations to challenge what it described as China’s policies in Tibet and urged the international community to recognise the Sino-Tibetan issue as an unresolved international legal question. It reiterated the CTA’s commitment to resolving the conflict through the Middle-Way Approach.

The Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, in its statement said Lobga Rangzen’s sacrifice had drawn international attention to the suffering of Tibetans. It said his act had “opened a new chapter in the history of the Tibetan struggle for truth” and urged the international community to closely monitor the implementation and human-rights implications of the Ethnic Unity and Progress Law.

The Parliament further called for independent investigations through UN human-rights mechanisms and urged governments to raise the issue at bilateral and multilateral forums. It also appealed for protection of Tibetan cultural, linguistic, religious and human rights and stronger measures against transnational repression targeting Tibetan communities and human-rights advocates.

It called for Tibet’s future to be shaped through “dialogue—not assimilation; through justice—not coercion.”

The Parliament said it had already sent 838 official appeal letters to governments, parliaments, the United Nations, the European Union and other international bodies following Lobga Rangzen’s self-immolation. It also said parliamentary delegations had raised the issue with Indian ministers and MPs during the Monsoon Session.

The 49th-day observance holds particular significance in Tibetan Buddhist tradition, marking the completion of the traditional intermediate state called bardo, following a person’s death.