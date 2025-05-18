Tibetans protest against China, demand release of Panchen Lama

Activists of several Tibetan human rights groups, the Tibetan Youth Congress and members of women organisations, along with members of the local community, held a protest against China at the main square at McLeodganj on Saturday, demanding the release of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedun Choekyi Nyima, the second-highest spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism. According to them, he was kidnapped by the Chinese authorities 30 years ago and he

had remained missing since then.

Youth activist Tenzin Tsundue said that at the age of six, Gedun Choekyi Nyima was abducted by the Chinese, showcasing grave human rights violations.

Tenzin Lekshay, spokesperson for the Tibetan government-in-exile, known as the Central Tibetan Administration, said that they had gathered in the protest to press the Chinese government to reveal the Panchen Lama’s whereabouts and ensure his well-being. He added that as a spiritual leader, the Panchen Lama had the fundamental right to live freely and fulfil spiritual responsibilities towards his community without any fear and restrictions.

The protesters raised slogans against the Chinese government and claimed that undue political and religious interference in Tibet was not acceptable to them. Tenzin Lobsang, general secretary of the regional Tibetan Youth Congress, said that the main aim of the protest was to bring awareness among the general public and tourists about the high-handedness of the Chinese government, which was bent upon to “kill” their religious freedom, traditions and culture.

He claimed, “Panchen Lama’s abduction is related to the reincarnation of the next Dalai Lama, the supreme religious and political authority in Tibet.” On May 17, 1995, just days after the Dalai Lama officially recognised Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the 11th Panchen Lama, the Chinese authorities allegedly abducted the then-six-year-old boy along with his family and teacher. Since then, their whereabouts have remained unknown, despite repeated calls by global leaders to disclose his fate who turned 36 last month.