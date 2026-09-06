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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tibetans seek unrestricted access to flood-hit Kyirong

Tibetans seek unrestricted access to flood-hit Kyirong

Tibetans seek unrestricted access to flood-hit Kyirong Demand unrestricted entry for international media, humanitarian agencies to assess devastation caused by glacial landslide

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:26 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Tibetan rights groups have called for unrestricted international media and humanitarian access to Kyirong in Tibet to assess the devastation caused by a glacial landslide and flashfloods on August 26. They alleged that restrictions on information and movement were hampering relief efforts and independent verification of the damage. At a press conference in Dharamsala, representatives of Students for a Free Tibet-India and the International Tibet Network said that the disaster had caused unprecedented damage to life and property in Kyirong and Nepal’s Rasuwa district. They expressed concern over the limited verified information emerging from Tibet and claimed that around 300 homes had been destroyed in Kyirong.

The groups said that the Chinese state media had reported 16 deaths and more than 558 people missing in Tibet, while the official figures from Nepal put the toll at 939 deaths, with more than 3,925 people still missing. They alleged that international media organisations had not been permitted to visit Kyirong and independently assess the extent of the destruction.

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Jampa Palden, a Buddhist monk from Kyirong, said that Tibetans in Tibet were living under heavy surveillance and censorship and were unable to freely share information with relatives outside the region.

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“These restrictions have been the key reason why no photographic or video evidence of the damage in Tibet has emerged,” he alleged, adding that Tibetans outside the region had no reliable means of knowing the actual number of casualties or the status of relief operations.

Dhondup Wangmo, a research fellow at the Tibet Policy Institute, said that the disaster highlighted the vulnerability of the Tibetan plateau to climate change, permafrost melt and glacial retreat. She also called for greater transparency regarding infrastructure and hydroelectric power projects in Tibet, particularly those with potential downstream impacts.

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Lobsang Yangtso, a senior researcher at the International Tibet Network, said that Tibetans and Nepalese communities were among those most vulnerable to climate-related disasters despite making a disproportionately small contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions. “The Tibetan plateau is warming three times faster than the global average,” she added, calling for a greater representation of Tibetan climate experts in international climate discussions.

Tashi Dhondup, the campaign coordinator of Students for a Free Tibet-India, alleged that Tibetans were not consulted over dams, mining and other development projects affecting their land and rivers. He said that the lack of transparent reporting on casualties and destruction in Kyirong reflected the wider marginalisation of Tibetan communities.

The organisations also renewed their call for a moratorium on mining and mega-development projects in Tibet until Tibetans could participate meaningfully in decisions concerning their land and natural resources.

They urged China to allow international access and assistance to the affected communities, refrain from punishing Tibetans for sharing disaster-related information and provide timely hydrological data and early warnings to downstream countries, including Nepal, India and Bangladesh.

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