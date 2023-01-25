Ticket cancelled, agent told to pay Rs 1L relief to man

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 24

The Kangra District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed a travel agent to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to a man for failure to enter his proper mobile number and email address while booking an air ticket due to which he missed the flight.

The agent has also been directed to refund the total cost of the ticket i.e. Rs 36,310 along with 9% interest. It even asked the agent to payRs 7,500 as legal expenses.

In 2018, Jasbir Singh of Fathepur in Kangra had filed a petition, saying that he had booked a ticket for an IndiGo flight but when he reached the Delhi airport, he was told by the airline officials that his ticket had been cancelled due to the wrong mobile number and email address mentioned in the booking form. Later, Jasbir had to buy a new air ticket worth Rs 23,420.

After examining the records of the airline, the forum noticed that agent Pawan Kumar had not entered the correct mobile number, email address of Jasbir while booking the air ticket. So, the airline was unable to convey him regarding the rescheduling of the flight.