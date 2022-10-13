Ties with BJP gone sour, Dehra MLA to fight as Independent

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 12

Relations between Hoshiyar Singh, Independent MLA from Dehra, and the BJP have gone sour. He today called a meeting of his supporters and announced that he would again contest the forthcoming Assembly elections as an Independent candidate. It is a big jolt to the BJP, which had inducted Hoshiyar Singh to secure the Dehra seat.

Hoshiyar Singh, who is considered close to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, had joined the BJP about two months ago. It was expected that the BJP may field him from Dehra in the Assembly elections.

Hoshiyar Singh told The Tribune that he was treated shabbily in the BJP from the very beginning. “Today, I called a meeting of my supporters and on their insistence, decided to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections from Dehra as an Independent candidate. I will not join any party now and beg for ticket,” he said.

In an indirect attack at Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, he said, “I don’t know why some BJP leaders are averse to me. I know a lot about some BJP leaders but have never spoken against them publicly. These leaders are trying to destroy my political career but they should understand that people support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not them. These leaders will have to go to people and seek votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

Hoshiyar Singh alleged that he was receiving threats of raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He, however, said he had nothing to hide from investigating agencies and they could check all his bank accounts.

He said that some leaders were threatening the BJP leadership that if denied ticket, they would contest the Assembly elections as Independent candidates. If this was the situation in the BJP, he could also fight the elections as an Independent candidate

Hoshiyar Singh has been at loggerheads with the Dehra unit of the BJP since he joined the party. The local BJP unit owes allegiance to former minister Ravinder Ravi and Anurag Thakur and has never accepted Hoshiyar Singh as its leader. The local leaders had openly opposed his entry into the party.

Was opposed by local leaders

Hoshiyar Singh has been at loggerheads with leaders of the BJP Dehra unit since he joined the party

Dehra BJP unit owes allegiance to Ravinder Ravi and Anurag Thakur and it did not accept Hoshiyar Singh as leader

Local leaders had openly opposed Hoshiyar Singh’s entry into the BJP

#anurag thakur