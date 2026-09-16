Tilak Raj Rana is turning curious govt school students into researchers and innovators in Kangra

‘Catch them young’ seems to be the motto of Tilak Raj Rana. The chemistry lecturer has taken research beyond the confines of colleges and universities, introducing students of government senior secondary schools to the world of scientific research. The results of his rare school-level initiative have been remarkable.

Over the past few years, 23 of his students have published research papers, in collaboration with him, in various science journals in the fields of innovation and research, while several others are currently awaiting publication. Rana and his students have also filed a patent on phytochemicals, with another patent in the pipeline.

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“I have done a PhD in Chemistry and enjoy research. I thought my doctorate would go to waste if my students did not benefit from it. With that thought, I tried to link bookish learning with research,” said Rana, who is currently posted at Government Senior Secondary School, Balakrupi, in Kangra district.

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His students have embraced the approach, with many excelling not only academically but also at science fairs and competitions at the national and international levels. Recently, two of his students secured first position at the Children’s Science Fair, an international-level event that saw participation from more than seven countries.

“It was the first time that two students from Himachal secured the first position at this level,” he said.

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In all, more than 40 of Rana’s students have participated at the national level in various science-related competitions, while over 160 have secured outstanding positions at the state level.

His efforts and his students’ achievements have also earned international recognition. Based on a project showcased by his students at the Children’s Science Fair, they received an invitation to participate in a science fair in the US. “We have already received an invitation, but the science fair has been postponed due to the war in the Middle East,” said Rana.

He and his students have also been invited to London for the Green Apple Environment Awards. Behind these achievements, however, lies years of effort, long hours and personal sacrifice. Rana reaches school at 9 am and often stays until 8 pm to oversee his students’ research work.