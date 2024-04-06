Tilting electricity pole endangers lives

AN electricity pole is tilting precariously in the Akhara Bazar area of Kullu town. A major accident can happen any time as there are many wooden houses and shops in the area. Many vehicles pass through this road and the fear of the pole collapsing looms over commuters. Several demands have been made to the electricity board (HPSEBL) to repair this pole, but to no avail. HPSEBL officials should take cognisance of this problem and solve it as soon as possible. Sanjeev, Kullu

9 months on, Sainj Mela ground awaits repairs

THE repair and maintenance of the damaged Kala Manch (stage) and the ground at Sainj, which were damaged during the floods, have not been undertaken even after nine months. The five-day district-level Sainj fair is set to be organised from May 3. No one has paid attention towards the repair of the cultural stage and maintenance of the ground for months. If the repair work is not done in time, holding the fair would prove to be a huge challenge for the organisers. The administration and the Sainj Mela committee should do the needful immediately.

Prem Singh, Sainj

Erratic water supply troubles residents

THE water supply in the BCS area of Shimla has become quite erratic over the last few days. A few areas have not received water as per schedule, causing inconvenience to the residents. The authorities concerned should look into the problem and fix it at the earliest. Mannat, Shimla

