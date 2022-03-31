Time-bound mechanism for clearing bills in Solan MC

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 30

To streamline the development works, a time-bound mechanism has been developed for clearing bills in the Solan Municipal Corporation.

Works like offline tenders of up to Rs 1 lakh have been given a seven-day timeframe while 10 days have been set aside if the tender amount ranged from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. Similarly, a 15 to 22-day period will be fixed for tenders up to Rs 15 lakh.

MC Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said a time-bound mechanism had been developed to ensure that all works were completed in a speedy manner. Various steps involving floating the tenders, site inspection, register entries as well as clearance of bills had been made time-bound to cut down on delays.

Even works like visiting the sites for undertaking development works and handing these to contractor had been made time-bound with four days having been set aside for it.

Other issues like examining the work, making entries in the registers, including those in the measurement book, would also have to be completed within 7 to 15 days.

This would not only ensure timely completion of all works, but also discipline contractors. “The staff have been given specific tasks, including preparing bills, approval, verification, final payment, etc, to ensure that payment is made after the completion of work. Timely payment will ensure the completion of works in the MC,” he said.

The delay in payments had been a cause for concern for contractors. They had recently met the commissioner and expressed resentment against inordinate delay in clearance of bills.

A plethora of works like construction of parking lots and footpath maintenance work in wards were under way in the Solan MC. Residents asserted that the works for which funds were available should be completed on time.

Officials also added that they were adopting the best practices put in place in other civic bodies so that works did not suffer and red tape was cut down. The delay in completion of the works also caused cost escalation and this unduly put a monetary strain on the exchequer.

Time-frame fixed