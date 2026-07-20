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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Time for firms to open R&D hub on campus: Mandi varsity VC

Time for firms to open R&D hub on campus: Mandi varsity VC

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Tribune News Service
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:31 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Prof Lalit Awasthi, vice-chancellor of Sardar Patel University, Mandi, stressed the importance of rewarding commercialisation and patents during the valedictory panel discussion of the faculty development programme at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Hamipur. He advocated for shifting the faculty promotion and evaluation criteria to recognise real-world impact and product design, as was done at the IIT-Madras. He added that companies should be encouraged to set up research and development centres on the campus.

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Raman Bains, CEO of Ilex Softhub, shared valuable insights into the expectations of the modern technology industry from engineering graduates. He stressed the importance of practical skills, problem-solving abilities, communication skills, adaptability and experiential learning through internships, industry projects and hands-on exposure to emerging technologies.

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Ramanand Sharma, Director and CU Head of Ericsson India, discussed how sustained collaboration between telecom companies and academic institutions could accelerate research and innovation in emerging domains such as 5G, artificial intelligence and industry 4.0. He advocated for the establishment of joint research laboratories, collaborative innovation projects and long-term institutional partnerships. Puran Chand, Head of Department at HL MandoSofttech, highlighted the growing significance of Software-Defined Vehicles, autonomous mobility and cyber security.

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