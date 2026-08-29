Timeless legacy - Lectures, competitions mark state-level Sanskrit Day event at Chamunda in Kangra

To mark Shravana Purnima, traditionally celebrated every year as Sanskrit Day across the country, the Department of Language Art and Culture (LAC), Himachal Pradesh, organised a state-level programme at Trigarta Sanskrit College, Chamunda, in Kangra district.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa was the chief guest, while Prof Satyam Kumari, Director, Central Sanskrit University, Vedavyas Campus, Balahr, Kangra, and Harish Sharma, Principal, Trigarta Sanskrit College, Chamunda, were the guests of honour.

Advertisement

In his address, the DC laid emphasis on the importance of Sanskrit and urged everyone to learn it to better understand its literary treasures of this great country.

Advertisement

Sanskrit is revered as the language of Deva Vani and is regarded as the language of refinement and ‘sanskar’. It is also described as the mother of languages and a vast repository of knowledge and scientific thought. In recognition of its importance, the state government has accorded Sanskrit the status of second official language.

The first session began at 10.30 am with a lecture by Dr Rameshwar Sharma, Assistant Professor, Banaras Hindu University, on “The Scientific Nature and Contemporary Relevance of Sanskrit”.

Advertisement

This was followed by inter-college competitions in Sanskrit speech, quiz, translation and shloka recitation. Around 100 participants from 15 Sanskrit colleges across the state took part in the competitions.

In the shloka recitation competition, Gunjan of Government Sanskrit College, Tungesh, Shimla, secured the first position, followed by Anuradha of Sanatan Dharma Adarsh Sanskrit College, Dohgi, Una, and Komal Sharma of Central Sanskrit University, Vedavyas Campus, Balahr, Kangra. Suhani of Government Sanskrit College, Chamba, received the consolation prize.

In the Sanskrit speech competition, Rishabh of Gorakshak Government Sanskrit College, Nahan, Sirmaur, stood first, followed by Ashish Chauhan of Central Sanskrit University, and Neeraj of Trigarta Sanskrit College, Chamunda.

In the Sanskrit quiz, Sachin of Sanskrit College, Tungesh, Shimla; Apeksha of Government Sanskrit College, Sundernagar, Mandi; and Suhani of Government Sanskrit College, jointly secured the first position. Neha of Government College, Chamba, and Tamanna of Government College, Dohgi, Una, stood second, while Saniya of Government College, Sundernagar, and Khushi of Sanskrit College, Chakmoh, Hamirpur, secured third position.

The second session featured a Sanskrit poets’ conference, with around 30 poets from across the state participating.