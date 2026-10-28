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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Timely treatment can save snakebite victims: Experts

Timely treatment can save snakebite victims: Experts

SARPA workshop highlights hospital delays, low ambulance use and reliance on traditional remedies

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Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Dr Nikunj Kankodiya, Dr Nikunj Kankodiya, Project Technical Support under the SARPA project, addresses a workshop in Nurpur.
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Timely medical intervention can save the lives of snakebite victims, but delays in reaching hospitals and reliance on traditional remedies continue to pose major challenges. This was highlighted at a workshop organised under the Snakebite Awareness, Response, Prevention and Action (SARPA) project of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at the Municipal Council Hall in Nurpur on Tuesday.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the National Health Mission in the Nurpur and Jwalamukhi health blocks of Kangra district.

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The programme also highlighted findings from a five-year review of 222 snakebite cases registered at Civil Hospital, Nurpur, between 2021 and 2025. The review identified delays in reaching hospitals, low utilisation of ambulance services and visits to religious places before seeking medical assistance as key concerns that need to be addressed through sustained public awareness campaigns.

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Addressing the participants, medical experts Dr Ashish, physician; Dr Nikunj Kankodiya, Project Technical Support under the SARPA project; and Dr Archana Phul, Project Research Scientist, advised that anyone suspected of having suffered a snakebite should be taken immediately to the nearest hospital, even if symptoms are not initially apparent.

They said the victim should be kept calm and unnecessary movement restricted while arrangements are made for transport. Walking should be avoided as far as possible.

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The experts cautioned people against cutting the bite wound, attempting to suck out venom, applying tight tourniquets or relying on home remedies. They warned that seeking treatment from faith healers or waiting for symptoms to worsen could prove dangerous.

“Anti-snake venom, when required, must be administered by qualified medical professionals. Symptoms such as drooping eyelids, blurred vision, difficulty in swallowing, unusual bleeding and breathing problems require urgent medical attention,” they told the participants.

Chief guest Ashok Kumar, Block Development Officer, Nurpur, urged representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions to include snakebite prevention and awareness in Gram Sabha meetings.

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