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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tiny tots celebrate Yoga Day in Mandi

Tiny tots celebrate Yoga Day in Mandi

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:20 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Students perform yoga at DAV Public in Mandi on Friday. Tribune Photo
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DAV CPS EEDP-1 celebrated International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm as students of nursery, LKG and UKG actively participated in various yoga activities organised on the school campus.

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Dressed in colourful yoga attire, the young learners performed different yogasanas under the guidance of teachers. The event aimed to introduce children to the importance of yoga and encourage healthy lifestyle habits from an early age. The young participants displayed remarkable energy and enthusiasm while practising simple yoga postures designed to improve flexibility, concentration and well-being.

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Principal KS Guleria appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the students and encouraged them to make yoga a regular part of their daily routine. He highlighted the importance of yoga in maintaining physical fitness, mental peace and a healthy lifestyle.

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The celebration concluded on a cheerful note, promoting wellness, discipline and mindfulness among students.

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