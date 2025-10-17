DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tiny tots roar to life in ‘World of Animals’ show

Tiny tots roar to life in ‘World of Animals’ show

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Oct 17, 2025 IST
LKG students of DAV Public School at the ‘World of Animals’ show in Mandi . Photo: Jai Kumar
In a delightful event at DAV Public School’s lower branch, LKG students brought the animal kingdom to life through a charming presentation titled “World of Animals”. The little ones dressed up as lions, cheetahs, elephants, bears, rabbits and cats, enchanting the audience with their lively portrayals of animal traits and behaviour.

The performance beautifully blended fun with learning, helping young children develop early awareness about wildlife and its importance.

Principal KS Guleria congratulated the students for their spirited participation and emphasised the vital role wild animals play in maintaining ecological balance. The event proved to be both educational and entertaining, leaving teachers and parents impressed by the children’s creativity, confidence and enthusiasm.

