Tiny tots roar to life in ‘World of Animals’ show

In a delightful event at DAV Public School’s lower branch, LKG students brought the animal kingdom to life through a charming presentation titled “World of Animals”. The little ones dressed up as lions, cheetahs, elephants, bears, rabbits and cats, enchanting the audience with their lively portrayals of animal traits and behaviour.

The performance beautifully blended fun with learning, helping young children develop early awareness about wildlife and its importance.

Principal KS Guleria congratulated the students for their spirited participation and emphasised the vital role wild animals play in maintaining ecological balance. The event proved to be both educational and entertaining, leaving teachers and parents impressed by the children’s creativity, confidence and enthusiasm.