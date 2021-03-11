'Tiranga Yatras' organised in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 13

Various organisations organised the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ at Gandhi Chowk on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today.

Satyam Honda and the Him Anchal Education and Welfare Society organised the yatra that started from Gandhi Chowk and culminated at the government school ground in the main market.

Naveen Sharma, chairman of the Him Anchal Society, said 75 years of Independence would be celebrated with great pomp and show.

He added that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme, started by Modi, was appreciated by people.

The Rotary Club and Hira Nagar Krishna Nagar Welfare Society also organised a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ here.

Meanwhile, the Congress organised a ‘Gaurav Yatra’ at Bassi village in the Bhoranj constituency. Rajendra Zar, district president of the Congress committee, said, “The BJP has commercialised Independence Day. Thousands of people sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.”

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member Sikander Kumar said in Shimla today, “This is for the first time in the history of our country that an event like the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme is taking place.”

He added that people were excited for the programme and for hoisting the national flag atop their houses and workplaces.