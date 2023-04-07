To allow cannabis cultivation or not, Himachal debates; CM forms panel

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, April 6

A five-member committee has been constituted to study the pros and cons of legalising the cultivation of cannabis (bhang) in the hill state. The committee will be headed by Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi with CPS Sunder Thakur and BJP MLAs Janak Raj, Hans Raj and Puran Chand Thakur as its members.

“The committee will submit its report in a month. It will help us decide whether or not we should move ahead on the matter,” said CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while responding to the debate initiated by Thakur on legalising cannabis cultivation.

Even as the CM sounded cautious over the proposal, other participants made a strong case for legalising the cannabis cultivation, citing its medicinal uses, the livelihood it will provide to scores of youth and revenue generation for the government. “Considering its elaborate use in medicines for diseases like cancer, Parkinson’s and tumours, the government should make a policy for it,” said Kullu MLA Sunder Thakur.

Puran Chand Thakur, Darang MLA said, “There are large tracts of barren land. If cannabis is legalised, scores of youth will get a good source of livelihood.”

Churah MLA Dr Janak Raj, a former neurosurgeon at IGMC, also highlighted the medicinal uses of cannabis. According to him, an ingredient in cannabis, THC, is used in making medicines for diseases like cancer and seizures, and pain relievers for multiple sclerosis, ulcers, etc. “It has been grown traditionally in the state, so why not grow it in a scientific and legal way if it has so much benefits to offer,” he said. The members also said the fibre of the cannabis plant was used to make rope and clothes.

Arguments in favour

Medicinal use | Creation of livelihood | More revenue

Medicinal uses

THC, active ingredient in cannabis, used in making drugs for diseases like cancer and seizures & pain relievers