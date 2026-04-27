To avert tragedy, driver rams bus into hills after brakes fail

A major accident was averted on Monday morning when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, travelling from Agahar-Jammuhar to Chamba, suffered a brake failure near Nadu, about 5 km before reaching its destination. The brakes of the overloaded bus failed when it approached a downhill stretch near the bus stand. As the bus gained speed on the slope, the driver quickly realised the danger and alerted the passengers, causing panic in the bus. Some passengers held tightly to their seats, while those standing struggled to maintain balance.

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However, the driver demonstrated quick thinking and courage and steered the bus towards the hillside and crashed into it. This decisive action prevented what could have been a catastrophic accident. Fortunately, no serious injuries to any passenger or the driver were reported. Local residents rushed to the scene and helped the passengers disembark from the bus safely.

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