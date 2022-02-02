To boost demand, make India self-reliant: Industry

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 1

Investors today termed the Union Budget as a demand booster that would make India self-reliant and reinforce the focus on a sustainable growth. The Baddi-Barotiwala- Nalagarh Industries Association said that the Budget was balanced, progressive and visionary.

Growth-oriented: CII The Budget is growth-oriented, as it reinforces focus on sustainable growth through enhanced capex. It supports manufacturing and micro, small and medium enterprise sectors and will nurture economic growth. Shailesh Agarwal, Chairman, CII, Himachal

“Schemes like the ECLGS or production-linked incentive (PLI) have been extended and a provision has been made to provide more money for these. The credit guarantee scheme for micro and small industries will further be improved so that the industry can avail of the maximum benefits,” said president Rajinder Guleria.

To support the industry, 68 per cent of the defence budget would be spent on materials manufactured in India. “The Union Government has increased infrastructure expenditure substantially, which will generate more employment and support the industry by generating demand. This will further aid economic development of the country,” added Guleria.

He said that the Budget was a vision of new India considering e-Shiksha, e-passport and the latest urban development plans. Stress had also been laid on environment protection by promoting organic farming linking solar energy to the PLI, he added.

Shailesh Agarwal, Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Himachal Pradesh, termed the Budget as growth-oriented, which reinforced the focus on sustainable growth through enhanced capex.

“It supports manufacturing and micro, small and medium enterprises sectors and will nurture economic growth,” he said

The CII welcomed the announcement of the National Ropeways Development Programme, which would improve connectivity and convenience and boost tourism.