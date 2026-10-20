To bridge regional development gap, demand for district status to Nurpur gains momentum

Nurpur has commercial importance and strategic location but it is still awaiting major institutional investments to expand educational, healthcare and employment opportunities in the region. While the state government is examining the issue of the reorganisation of administrative units, including the creation of new districts, local residents hope the exercise will pave the way for balanced regional development.

Local social organisations, elected representatives of panchayati raj institutions and Municipal Council members have renewed the long-standing demand for district status for Nurpur to address decades of regional imbalance in the lower Kangra region.

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A comparison with Palampur, Nagrota Bagwan, Kangra and Dehra in Kangra district highlights the role of major institutions in shaping local economies. Palampur has established a distinct identity through CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishwavidyalaya and the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology. Besides promoting education and research, these institutions generate demand for accommodation, transport, food and other services, thereby boosting the local economy.

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Similarly, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda attracts is visited by patients and their attendants from across the region, generating economic activity in the surrounding areas.

Nagrota Bagwan has an engineering college and an HRTC depot, while Kangra houses the National Institute of Fashion Technology, expanding opportunities for specialised education and skill development.

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Dehra, too, has the potential to emerge as an educational and tourism hub through the expansion of the campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh and the proposed national-level zoo project.

In contrast, Nurpur has a government degree college, an ITI and a civil hospital but lacks comparable large-scale institutions in specialised healthcare, technical education and research. The limited availability of professional education and employment opportunities compel many local youths to look beyond the region for higher studies and jobs.

Several development projects initiated during the previous BJP government have either been stalled or been put on the back burner. The closure of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board’s functional circle in Nurpur by the present government and the failure to develop and expand the Naglar industrial area are cited as examples of regional imbalance. The ongoing construction of an elevated flyover at Jassur, once regarded as a business hub in Kangra district, has also severely affected small traders of the town, dealing a blow to local commercial activity.

The demand for district status to Nurpur has gained significance in this context. A district headquarters can bring administrative offices and public services closer to residents while generating additional economic activity. However, administrative reorganisation alone cannot guarantee sustained development. Residents have demanded a comprehensive road map covering medical and technical education, healthcare infrastructure, industrial investment and improved public facilities.

The proposed reorganisation should also take into account geographical location, road connectivity and the administrative requirements of adjoining areas, including Jawali, Indora, Fatehpur and Bhattiyat. Better access to public services and institutions, residents believe, will help address the development gap and create more opportunities for local people.

The government has constituted a commission to examine reorganisation of administrative units and now public representatives are expected to rise above party lines and present Nurpur’s case on the basis of developmental needs. Local residents hope that the exercise will lead to concrete measures to address the region’s long-standing concerns and ensure more balanced development in Kangra district.