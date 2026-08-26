To bring all varsities on one platform, Governor constitutes Viksit Bharat-2047 Task Force

Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday announced the constitution of the Chancellor’s Inter-University Viksit Bharat-2047 Council/Task Force to bring the universities of the state together on a common platform. The aim of the decision was to promote coordinated efforts towards the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. He presided over a meeting of the Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of various universities of Himachal at the Lok Bhavan in Shimla. The Governor directed the universities to prepare a 100-day roadmap within 10 days for promoting innovation and best practices in their institutions and sharing successful initiatives with other universities so that collective efforts could contribute to the development of Himachal Pradesh and the nation.

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He said that the vision of Viksit Bharat was not confined to economic progress, it was about building an India that leads the world in knowledge, innovation, skills, self-reliance, social harmony and human values.

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The Governor called for greater participation of the youth in the activities of the task force. He said that the universities should also collaborate with higher educational institutions in neighbouring states to learn and adopt successful practices.

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The Governor said that the task force would hold quarterly meetings on a rotational basis among universities. He added that the mechanism should remain action-oriented and be regularly reviewed. He called upon agricultural and horticulture universities to develop quality nurseries and make improved seeds and medicinal plants available to farmers, linking research with rural livelihoods. He also emphasised student exposure through educational tours, interaction with experts, inter-university sports activities, organised tourism initiatives and practical training in collaboration with industries.

He expressed concern over drug abuse among youth and asked the universities to become active partners in the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign. The Governor also nominated Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, as the coordinating university for the task force, with the responsibility of facilitating its functioning and inter-university coordination. “The initiative seeks to provide a common platform for universities to strengthen collaboration in research, innovation, academic reforms and sharing of best practices while fostering meaningful coordination among universities, government, industry, experts, students and other stakeholders,” he added.

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The Vice-Chancellors shared their views on skill development, employment and entrepreneurship, youth health and well-being, Nasha Mukt Bharat and sports.